Our computer model predicts a win for the Los Angeles Chargers when they play the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, December 10 at 4:25 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

On offense, the Chargers rank 11th in the NFL with 22.9 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 19th in points allowed (379.5 points allowed per contest). The Broncos rank 15th in points per game (21.9), but they've been less effective defensively, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 25.2 points ceded per contest.

Broncos vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chargers (-2.5) Over (44) Chargers 26, Broncos 20

Broncos Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Broncos.

Denver has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing eight times.

The Broncos have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

In Denver's 12 contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

This season, Broncos games have resulted in an average scoring total of 44.2, which is 0.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Chargers Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Chargers have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Los Angeles is 5-7-0 ATS this season.

The Chargers have been favored by 2.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

So far this season, three of Los Angeles' 12 games have hit the over.

Chargers games have had an average of 47 points this season, three points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Broncos vs. Chargers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 22.9 21.5 25.5 24.5 20.3 18.5 Denver 21.9 25.2 23.3 20.1 20 32.2

