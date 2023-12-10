Keenan Allen will lead the Los Angeles Chargers into their matchup versus the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Javonte Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +650

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280

Austin Ekeler Touchdown Odds

Ekeler Odds to Score First TD: +550

Ekeler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220

More Broncos Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Samaje Perine - - 16.5 (-113) Russell Wilson 212.5 (-113) 26.5 (-113) - Courtland Sutton - - 58.5 (-113) Jerry Jeudy - - 45.5 (-113) Javonte Williams - 62.5 (-113) 18.5 (-113) Marvin Mims - - 15.5 (-113)

More Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Keenan Allen - - 85.5 (-113) Austin Ekeler - 46.5 (-113) 28.5 (-113) Gerald Everett - - 28.5 (-113) Jalen Guyton - - 18.5 (-113) Justin Herbert 257.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113) - Quentin Johnston - - 27.5 (-113) Joshua Kelley - 19.5 (-114) -

