The Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) face a fellow AFC West opponent when they host the Denver Broncos (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Broncos

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: CBS

Broncos Insights

The Broncos average just 0.4 more points per game (21.9) than the Chargers allow (21.5).

The Broncos collect 299 yards per game, 80.5 fewer yards than the 379.5 the Chargers give up.

This year Denver averages 115.8 yards per game on the ground, two more yards than Los Angeles allows (113.8).

This year the Broncos have turned the ball over 17 times, one more than the Chargers' takeaways (16).

Broncos Away Performance

In road games, the Broncos put up 20 points per game and give up 32.2. That's less than they score overall (21.9), and more than they allow (25.2).

The Broncos accumulate 290.6 yards per game in away games (8.4 less than their overall average), and give up 461.6 away from home (76.3 more than overall).

On the road, Denver racks up 186.4 passing yards per game and concedes 282. That's more than it gains (183.3) and allows (235.6) overall.

The Broncos' average yards rushing away from home (104.2) is lower than their overall average (115.8). But their average yards conceded away from home (179.6) is higher than overall (149.7).

On the road, the Broncos convert 33.3% of third downs and allow 37.9% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (35.8%), and more than they allow (35%).

Broncos Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 Minnesota W 21-20 NBC 11/26/2023 Cleveland W 29-12 FOX 12/3/2023 at Houston L 22-17 CBS 12/10/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS 12/16/2023 at Detroit - NFL Network 12/24/2023 New England - NFL Network 12/31/2023 Los Angeles - CBS

