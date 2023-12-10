How to Watch Broncos vs. Chargers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:01 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) face a fellow AFC West opponent when they host the Denver Broncos (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.
In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Chargers vs. Broncos
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Broncos Insights
- The Broncos average just 0.4 more points per game (21.9) than the Chargers allow (21.5).
- The Broncos collect 299 yards per game, 80.5 fewer yards than the 379.5 the Chargers give up.
- This year Denver averages 115.8 yards per game on the ground, two more yards than Los Angeles allows (113.8).
- This year the Broncos have turned the ball over 17 times, one more than the Chargers' takeaways (16).
Broncos Away Performance
- In road games, the Broncos put up 20 points per game and give up 32.2. That's less than they score overall (21.9), and more than they allow (25.2).
- The Broncos accumulate 290.6 yards per game in away games (8.4 less than their overall average), and give up 461.6 away from home (76.3 more than overall).
- On the road, Denver racks up 186.4 passing yards per game and concedes 282. That's more than it gains (183.3) and allows (235.6) overall.
- The Broncos' average yards rushing away from home (104.2) is lower than their overall average (115.8). But their average yards conceded away from home (179.6) is higher than overall (149.7).
- On the road, the Broncos convert 33.3% of third downs and allow 37.9% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (35.8%), and more than they allow (35%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Broncos Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/19/2023
|Minnesota
|W 21-20
|NBC
|11/26/2023
|Cleveland
|W 29-12
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at Houston
|L 22-17
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
|12/16/2023
|at Detroit
|-
|NFL Network
|12/24/2023
|New England
|-
|NFL Network
|12/31/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.