The Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) host the Denver Broncos (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 in matchup between AFC West opponents at SoFi Stadium. Denver is a 3-point underdog. For this game, an over/under of 44 has been set.

Before the Chargers meet the Broncos, check out their recent betting insights and trends. Before the Broncos play the Chargers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends.

Broncos vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline Denver Moneyline BetMGM Chargers (-3) 44 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chargers (-2.5) 43.5 -152 +128 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 14 Odds

Denver vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: CBS

Broncos vs. Chargers Betting Insights

Against the spread, Denver is 4-7-1 this season.

The Broncos have won twice ATS (2-3) as a 3-point underdog or more this year.

Of 12 Denver games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

Los Angeles has a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chargers have an ATS record of 4-2 as 3-point favorites or more.

Three of Los Angeles' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (25%).

Broncos Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Samaje Perine - - - - 20.5 (-115) - Russell Wilson 214.5 (-115) 1.5 (+120) 26.5 (-111) - - - Courtland Sutton - - - - 56.5 (-115) - Jerry Jeudy - - - - 47.5 (-115) - Javonte Williams - - 63.5 (-118) - 18.5 (-111) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

