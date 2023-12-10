Broncos vs. Chargers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 14
The Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) host the Denver Broncos (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 in matchup between AFC West opponents at SoFi Stadium. Denver is a 3-point underdog. For this game, an over/under of 44 has been set.
Broncos vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|Denver Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chargers (-3)
|44
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Chargers (-2.5)
|43.5
|-152
|+128
Denver vs. Los Angeles Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: CBS
Broncos vs. Chargers Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Denver is 4-7-1 this season.
- The Broncos have won twice ATS (2-3) as a 3-point underdog or more this year.
- Of 12 Denver games so far this season, five have gone over the total.
- Los Angeles has a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Chargers have an ATS record of 4-2 as 3-point favorites or more.
- Three of Los Angeles' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (25%).
Broncos Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Samaje Perine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20.5 (-115)
|-
|Russell Wilson
|214.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+120)
|26.5 (-111)
|-
|-
|-
|Courtland Sutton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|56.5 (-115)
|-
|Jerry Jeudy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|47.5 (-115)
|-
|Javonte Williams
|-
|-
|63.5 (-118)
|-
|18.5 (-111)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
