The Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) take on a fellow AFC West foe when they host the Denver Broncos (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.

Before the Chargers meet the Broncos, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Broncos vs. Chargers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chargers 2.5 44 -145 +120

Broncos vs. Chargers Betting Records & Stats

Denver Broncos

The Broncos have combined with their opponents to score more than 44 points in five of 12 games this season.

Denver has a 44.2-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 0.2 more points than this game's point total.

The Broncos have covered the spread four times this season (4-7-1).

The Broncos have entered the game as underdogs six times this season and won three of those games.

Denver has a record of 2-3 when it is set as an underdog of +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles' contests this year have an average point total of 47, three more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Chargers are 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Chargers have been moneyline favorites seven times this season. They've gone 4-3.

Los Angeles has a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

Chargers vs. Broncos Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chargers 22.9 11 21.5 18 47 5 12 Broncos 21.9 15 25.2 29 44.2 5 12

Broncos vs. Chargers Betting Insights & Trends

Broncos

Over its last three games, Denver has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

The Broncos have hit the over once in their past three contests.

In AFC West matchups, the Broncos are scoring fewer points (16) than their overall average (21.9) but also conceding fewer points (15) than overall (25.2).

The Chargers have scored only 17 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 1.4 per game), while the Broncos have been outscored by opponents by 39 total points (3.3 per game).

Chargers

In its past three games, Los Angeles has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

Los Angeles' past three contests have not hit the over.

The Chargers are scoring fewer points in divisional games this year (20.5 per game) compared to their average in all games (22.9). On the defensive side, they are surrendering more points per game (24) in divisional games compared to their overall season average (21.5).

The Chargers have put up just 17 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 1.4 per game), while the Broncos have been outscored by opponents by 39 total points (3.3 per game).

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.2 42 47.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24.3 22.4 26.8 ATS Record 4-7-1 3-4-0 1-3-1 Over/Under Record 5-7-0 3-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 2-0 1-3

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47 48.8 45.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.7 26.8 24.5 ATS Record 5-7-0 2-4-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-9-0 2-4-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 2-1 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-3 0-1

