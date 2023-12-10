Sunday's game between the Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) and No. 15 Miami Hurricanes (7-1) squaring off at Barclays Center has a projected final score of 78-76 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Colorado, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

There is no line set for the game.

Colorado vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Colorado vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 78, Miami (FL) 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado vs. Miami (FL)

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado (-1.7)

Colorado (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 153.8

Miami (FL) has a 2-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Colorado, who is 4-3-0 ATS. The Hurricanes are 3-2-0 and the Buffaloes are 5-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes put up 83.8 points per game (33rd in college basketball) while giving up 69.6 per contest (146th in college basketball). They have a +113 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 14.2 points per game.

The 35.1 rebounds per game Colorado accumulates rank 99th in the country, 9.8 more than the 25.3 its opponents record.

Colorado knocks down 7.0 three-pointers per game (218th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

Colorado has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (277th in college basketball) while forcing 12.4 (162nd in college basketball).

