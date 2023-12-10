The No. 15 Miami Hurricanes (7-1) aim to build on a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Colorado vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: ESPN
Colorado Stats Insights

  • The Buffaloes' 51.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.8 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have given up to their opponents (40.8%).
  • Colorado is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Hurricanes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buffaloes rank 173rd.
  • The Buffaloes' 83.8 points per game are 14.3 more points than the 69.5 the Hurricanes give up.
  • When it scores more than 69.5 points, Colorado is 5-2.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Colorado averaged 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 65.4 away.
  • At home, the Buffaloes conceded 63.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than they allowed away (71.5).
  • At home, Colorado made 6.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (6.1). Colorado's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.8%) than away (30.2%).

Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Iona W 85-68 CU Events Center
11/29/2023 @ Colorado State L 88-83 Moby Arena
12/3/2023 Pepperdine W 91-66 CU Events Center
12/10/2023 Miami (FL) - Barclays Center
12/15/2023 Northern Colorado - CU Events Center
12/21/2023 Utah Tech - CU Events Center

