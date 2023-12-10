How to Watch Colorado vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:16 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The No. 15 Miami Hurricanes (7-1) aim to build on a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Colorado vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
Colorado Stats Insights
- The Buffaloes' 51.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.8 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have given up to their opponents (40.8%).
- Colorado is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buffaloes rank 173rd.
- The Buffaloes' 83.8 points per game are 14.3 more points than the 69.5 the Hurricanes give up.
- When it scores more than 69.5 points, Colorado is 5-2.
Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Colorado averaged 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 65.4 away.
- At home, the Buffaloes conceded 63.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than they allowed away (71.5).
- At home, Colorado made 6.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (6.1). Colorado's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.8%) than away (30.2%).
Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Iona
|W 85-68
|CU Events Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Colorado State
|L 88-83
|Moby Arena
|12/3/2023
|Pepperdine
|W 91-66
|CU Events Center
|12/10/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Barclays Center
|12/15/2023
|Northern Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
|12/21/2023
|Utah Tech
|-
|CU Events Center
