The No. 15 Miami Hurricanes (7-1) aim to build on a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Colorado vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Colorado Stats Insights

The Buffaloes' 51.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.8 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have given up to their opponents (40.8%).

Colorado is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buffaloes rank 173rd.

The Buffaloes' 83.8 points per game are 14.3 more points than the 69.5 the Hurricanes give up.

When it scores more than 69.5 points, Colorado is 5-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado averaged 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 65.4 away.

At home, the Buffaloes conceded 63.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than they allowed away (71.5).

At home, Colorado made 6.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (6.1). Colorado's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.8%) than away (30.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado Upcoming Schedule