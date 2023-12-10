Colorado vs. Miami (FL): Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 10
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:26 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Miami Hurricanes (7-1) hope to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Colorado vs. Miami (FL) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Colorado vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Colorado vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado (-1.5)
|154.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Colorado (-0.5)
|154.5
|-111
|-108
Colorado vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Colorado has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of five out of the Buffaloes' seven games this season have hit the over.
- Miami (FL) has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.
- A total of three Hurricanes games this year have hit the over.
Colorado Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Bookmakers rate Colorado considerably lower (47th in the country) than the computer rankings do (41st).
- The implied probability of Colorado winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.
