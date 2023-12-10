The No. 15 Miami Hurricanes (7-1) host the Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) after winning five straight home games. The Buffaloes are favored by only 1.5 points in the contest, which tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The over/under is 154.5 for the matchup.

Colorado vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colorado -1.5 154.5

Colorado Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Colorado and its opponents have scored more than 154.5 total points.

The average point total in Colorado's games this season is 153.4, 1.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Buffaloes have compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

Colorado has been listed as the favorite six times this season and has won all of those games.

The Buffaloes are undefeated in six games this season when favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

Colorado has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Colorado vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado 4 57.1% 83.8 168.4 69.6 139.1 147.4 Miami (FL) 3 60% 84.6 168.4 69.5 139.1 154.1

Additional Colorado Insights & Trends

The Buffaloes score 14.3 more points per game (83.8) than the Hurricanes allow (69.5).

Colorado is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Colorado vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado 4-3-0 4-2 5-2-0 Miami (FL) 2-3-0 0-1 3-2-0

Colorado vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado Miami (FL) 13-5 Home Record 16-1 2-9 Away Record 7-4 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

