Courtland Sutton has a good matchup when his Denver Broncos play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Chargers concede 265.8 passing yards per game, second-worst in the league.

Sutton has a team-best 637-yard season thus far (53.1 yards per game), with nine touchdowns. He has reeled in 50 balls on 75 targets.

Sutton vs. the Chargers

Sutton vs the Chargers (since 2021): 4 GP / 31 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 31 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles has allowed five opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have surrendered a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Sutton will play against the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this week. The Chargers allow 265.8 passing yards per contest.

Opponents of the Chargers have totaled 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). The Chargers' defense is 21st in the league in that category.

Courtland Sutton Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 57.5 (-111)

Sutton Receiving Insights

Sutton, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 12 games this year.

Sutton has 21.7% of his team's target share (75 targets on 345 passing attempts).

He has 637 receiving yards on 75 targets to rank 39th in NFL play with 8.5 yards per target.

Sutton has registered a touchdown catch in nine of 12 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored nine of his team's 25 offensive touchdowns this season (36.0%).

Sutton has been targeted 15 times in the red zone (26.8% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts).

Sutton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 12/3/2023 Week 13 7 TAR / 2 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 3 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 66 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2023 Week 10 11 TAR / 8 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

