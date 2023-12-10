With the Denver Broncos taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Jaleel McLaughlin a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jaleel McLaughlin score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

McLaughlin has 296 yards on 51 carries (24.7 ypg), with one touchdown.

McLaughlin has also caught 21 passes for 89 yards (7.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

McLaughlin has had one game with a rushing TD.

He has had a touchdown catch in two of 12 games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Jaleel McLaughlin Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 0 0 0 1 -7 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 5 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 5 15 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 7 72 0 3 32 1 Week 5 Jets 9 68 0 3 21 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 7 30 0 2 12 0 Week 7 Packers 5 45 0 1 1 0 Week 8 Chiefs 4 33 0 2 6 0 Week 10 @Bills 6 8 0 2 4 0 Week 11 Vikings 1 1 0 5 14 0 Week 12 Browns 2 4 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Texans 4 15 0 2 6 0

