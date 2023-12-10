When Javonte Williams hits the gridiron for the Denver Broncos in their Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Williams will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Javonte Williams score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Williams' team-high 584 rushing yards (53.1 per game) have come on 153 carries.

Williams also has 29 catches for 155 yards (14.1 per game) and two TDs.

In 11 games, Williams has not scored a rushing touchdown.

He has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in 11 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Javonte Williams Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 13 52 0 4 5 0 Week 2 Commanders 12 44 0 2 14 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 42 0 2 23 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 0 0 3 9 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 10 52 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Packers 15 82 0 3 14 0 Week 8 Chiefs 27 85 0 3 13 1 Week 10 @Bills 21 79 0 4 31 1 Week 11 Vikings 11 37 0 2 16 0 Week 12 Browns 18 65 0 3 6 0 Week 13 @Texans 13 46 0 3 24 0

Rep Javonte Williams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.