Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy has a favorable matchup in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are allowing the second-most passing yards in the NFL, 265.8 per game.

Jeudy has 40 receptions (while being targeted 57 times) for 491 yards and one TD, averaging 44.6 yards per game.

Jeudy vs. the Chargers

Jeudy vs the Chargers (since 2021): 3 GP / 77.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 77.7 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

16 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Chargers this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Los Angeles on the season.

The 265.8 passing yards the Chargers give up per outing makes them the 31st-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Chargers' defense is ranked 21st in the league with 17 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Jerry Jeudy Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 44.5 (-115)

Jeudy Receiving Insights

Jeudy, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in six of 11 games this year.

Jeudy has 16.5% of his team's target share (57 targets on 345 passing attempts).

He has 491 receiving yards on 57 targets to rank 37th in NFL play with 8.6 yards per target.

In one of 11 games this year, Jeudy has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 25 offensive touchdowns this season (4.0%).

Jeudy has been targeted seven times in the red zone (12.5% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts).

Jeudy's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 12/3/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 3 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 5 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 2 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

