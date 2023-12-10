Marvin Mims was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos' Week 14 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Mims' stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Rep Marvin Mims and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Entering Week 14, Mims has 16 receptions for 287 yards -- 17.9 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown, plus seven carries for 18 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 23 occasions.

Keep an eye on Mims' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Marvin Mims Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

The Broncos have no other receiver on the injury list.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 14 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Mims 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 23 16 287 105 1 17.9

Mims Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 2 Commanders 2 2 113 1 Week 3 @Dolphins 5 3 73 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 2 47 0 Week 5 Jets 1 1 4 0 Week 7 Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Chiefs 1 1 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Vikings 3 2 12 0 Week 12 Browns 3 2 24 0 Week 13 @Texans 2 1 5 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.