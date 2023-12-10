MWC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:23 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Sunday college basketball schedule includes two games with an MWC team in play. Among those games is the Creighton Bluejays taking on the Wyoming Cowgirls.
MWC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Creighton Bluejays at Wyoming Cowgirls
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|Stadium (Live stream on Fubo)
|Hampton Pirates at New Mexico Lobos
|4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|-
