Pac-12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 10
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:23 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks versus the Utah Utes is one of four games on the Sunday college basketball slate that has a Pac-12 team on the court.
Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Florida State Seminoles vs. UCLA Bruins
|12:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Utah Utes
|2:30 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Washington Huskies at Washington State Cougars
|4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
|UC Riverside Highlanders at USC Trojans
|6:30 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|Pac-12 Network
