Russell Wilson will be up against the second-worst passing defense in the league when his Denver Broncos play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Wilson has collected 2,385 passing yards (198.8 per game) this year, going 233-for-345 (67.5%) with 21 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. Wilson also has carried the ball 63 times for 310 yards and two scores, delivering up 25.8 yards per game.

Wilson vs. the Chargers

Wilson vs the Chargers (since 2021): 2 GP / 235.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

2 GP / 235.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD Los Angeles has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of five opposing players this year.

Eight players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Chargers this season.

Five opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Los Angeles in 2023.

Three players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Chargers this season.

The 265.8 passing yards per game yielded by the Chargers defense makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

The Chargers have the No. 21 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 17 this season (1.4 per game).

Russell Wilson Passing Props vs. the Chargers

Passing Yards: 213.5 (-115)

213.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+125)

Wilson Passing Insights

Wilson has surpassed his passing yards prop total in three of 12 opportunities this year.

The Broncos, who are 15th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 52.2% of the time while running 47.8%.

With 345 attempts for 2,385 passing yards, Wilson is 18th in league play with 6.9 yards per attempt.

Wilson has thrown for a touchdown in all 12 games this season, with more than one TD pass six times.

He has 23 total touchdowns this season (92.0% of his team's 25 offensive TDs).

Wilson has attempted 56 passes in the red zone (52.3% of his team's red zone plays).

Russell Wilson Rushing Props vs the Chargers

Rushing Yards: 26.5 (-110)

Wilson Rushing Insights

Wilson has gone over his rushing yards total in 66.7% of his opportunities (eight of 12 games).

Wilson has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 13 red zone carries for 25.5% of the team share (his team runs on 47.7% of its plays in the red zone).

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 12/3/2023 Week 13 15-for-26 / 186 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 10 ATT / 44 YDS / 1 TD vs. Browns 11/26/2023 Week 12 13-for-22 / 134 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 11 ATT / 34 YDS / 1 TD vs. Vikings 11/19/2023 Week 11 27-for-35 / 259 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2023 Week 10 24-for-29 / 193 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/29/2023 Week 8 12-for-19 / 114 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs

