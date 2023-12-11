How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche and Calgary Flames (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will meet on Monday at Ball Arena in Denver.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Check out the Avalanche-Flames matchup on ALT and ESPN+.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Avalanche vs Flames Additional Info
|Avalanche vs Flames Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Flames Prediction
|Avalanche vs Flames Betting Trends & Stats
|Avalanche vs Flames Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Avalanche vs. Flames Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|Flames
|3-1 COL
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche are giving up 81 total goals (three per game) to rank 15th in NHL action.
- The Avalanche's 93 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Avalanche are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|27
|11
|26
|37
|27
|15
|46.9%
|Cale Makar
|25
|7
|27
|34
|16
|22
|-
|Mikko Rantanen
|27
|12
|19
|31
|13
|15
|52.7%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|25
|10
|11
|21
|12
|8
|33.3%
|Devon Toews
|27
|4
|11
|15
|19
|19
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames concede 3.3 goals per game (90 in total), 22nd in the NHL.
- The Flames' 78 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Flames have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Flames have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that span.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nazem Kadri
|27
|6
|12
|18
|22
|19
|47.7%
|Elias Lindholm
|27
|7
|10
|17
|10
|18
|54.8%
|Blake Coleman
|27
|7
|9
|16
|14
|18
|44%
|MacKenzie Weegar
|27
|6
|9
|15
|24
|12
|-
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|27
|4
|11
|15
|21
|18
|100%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.