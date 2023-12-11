Player prop bet options for Nathan MacKinnon, Nazem Kadri and others are listed when the Colorado Avalanche host the Calgary Flames at Ball Arena on Monday at 9:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Avalanche vs. Flames Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Flames Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

MacKinnon is one of Colorado's top contributors (37 total points), having collected 11 goals and 26 assists.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 9 1 0 1 4 vs. Jets Dec. 7 1 1 2 5 vs. Ducks Dec. 5 1 2 3 5 at Kings Dec. 3 0 1 1 2 at Ducks Dec. 2 0 1 1 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Cale Makar has 34 points (1.3 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 27 assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 9 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 vs. Ducks Dec. 5 0 0 0 0 at Kings Dec. 3 0 0 0 0 at Ducks Dec. 2 0 0 0 2

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Mikko Rantanen has scored 12 goals and added 19 assists through 27 games for Colorado.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 9 0 0 0 6 vs. Jets Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 5 0 0 0 2 at Kings Dec. 3 0 1 1 3 at Ducks Dec. 2 0 1 1 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Nazem Kadri Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Kadri has totaled six goals and 12 assists in 27 games for Calgary, good for 18 points.

Kadri Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Dec. 9 1 0 1 4 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 7 0 1 1 5 vs. Wild Dec. 5 0 1 1 2 vs. Canucks Dec. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Stars Nov. 30 1 0 1 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Elias Lindholm Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Elias Lindholm is one of the impact players on offense for Calgary with 17 total points (0.6 per game), with seven goals and 10 assists in 27 games.

Lindholm Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Dec. 5 0 0 0 1 vs. Canucks Dec. 2 2 0 2 4 vs. Stars Nov. 30 0 0 0 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.