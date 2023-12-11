In the upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Bowen Byram to light the lamp for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Bowen Byram score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Byram stats and insights

Byram has scored in four of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Byram has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 90 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Byram recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:45 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:04 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 25:15 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:58 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:40 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:19 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 20:35 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:46 Home W 5-2

Avalanche vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

