If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in El Paso County, Colorado, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pikes Peak Christian High School at Denver Jewish Day School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 11

6:30 PM MT on December 11 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Doherty High School at Eaglecrest High School