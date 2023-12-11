The Denver Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope included, square off versus the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 8, Caldwell-Pope put up 14 points in a 114-106 loss against the Rockets.

In this article we will dive into Caldwell-Pope's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.0 12.9 Rebounds -- 1.9 2.1 Assists -- 2.7 3.0 PRA -- 15.6 18 PR -- 12.9 15 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.5



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Caldwell-Pope has made 3.8 shots per game, which accounts for 8.7% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.6 threes per game, or 13.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets average the third-most possessions per game with 100.4. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 105.5 possessions per contest.

The Hawks allow 122.5 points per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

The Hawks concede 44.3 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the league.

Giving up 28.3 assists per contest, the Hawks are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hawks are 20th in the league, conceding 13.5 makes per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 12 4 0 0 1 0 0 12/2/2022 30 9 1 0 1 0 1

