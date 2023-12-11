Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Larimer County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Larimer County, Colorado today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Larimer County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Campion Academy at Nederland Middle-Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 11
- Location: Nederland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loveland Classical Academy at Dawson School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 11
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greeley Central High School at Poudre High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 11
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
