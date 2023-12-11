Michael Porter Jr. and the Denver Nuggets match up versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

In a 114-106 loss to the Rockets (his last game) Porter put up 20 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

In this article, we dig into Porter's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.6 18.6 Rebounds 7.5 8.1 8.2 Assists -- 1.6 1.9 PRA -- 27.3 28.7 PR -- 25.7 26.8 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.2



Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Porter has made 6.8 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 15.4% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 3.0 threes per game, or 25.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets average the third-most possessions per game with 100.4. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 105.5 possessions per contest.

Giving up 122.5 points per contest, the Hawks are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Conceding 44.3 rebounds per contest, the Hawks are the 19th-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 28.3 assists per game, the Hawks are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Hawks are the 20th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 30 23 2 1 3 1 3

