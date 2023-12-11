MWC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:22 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
There is one game on the college basketball schedule on Monday that feature MWC teams. That matchup is the San Diego State Aztecs versus the Seattle U Redhawks.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MWC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|San Diego State Aztecs at Seattle U Redhawks
|2:00 PM ET, Monday, December 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow MWC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.