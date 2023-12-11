Will Nathan MacKinnon Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 11?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Calgary Flames, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Nathan MacKinnon to light the lamp for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
MacKinnon stats and insights
- In 11 of 27 games this season, MacKinnon has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken four shots in one game versus the Flames this season, and has scored one goal.
- MacKinnon has picked up one goal and 10 assists on the power play.
- MacKinnon's shooting percentage is 8.8%, and he averages 4.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 90 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
MacKinnon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|23:12
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|25:01
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|3
|1
|2
|22:45
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|21:09
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|29:35
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|25:31
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|21:45
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|20:40
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|24:05
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|22:06
|Home
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.