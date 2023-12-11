Monday's game between the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-6) and Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) going head-to-head at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House has a projected final score of 73-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas A&M-Commerce, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on December 11.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Northern Colorado vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Commerce, Texas

Venue: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

Northern Colorado vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-Commerce 73, Northern Colorado 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Colorado vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M-Commerce (-3.1)

Texas A&M-Commerce (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.6

Texas A&M-Commerce has a 3-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Northern Colorado, who is 2-4-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Lions are 2-6-0 and the Bears are 3-3-0.

Northern Colorado Performance Insights

The Bears have a +18 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.2 points per game. They're putting up 74.5 points per game, 181st in college basketball, and are allowing 72.3 per outing to rank 208th in college basketball.

Northern Colorado ranks 162nd in college basketball at 37.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 38.3 its opponents average.

Northern Colorado connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (74th in college basketball) at a 31.1% rate (262nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.9 its opponents make, shooting 34.4% from deep.

Northern Colorado has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.0 per game, committing 12.3 (214th in college basketball) while forcing 14.3 (64th in college basketball).

