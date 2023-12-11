The Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) take on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-6) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Colorado vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Colorado Stats Insights

The Bears' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Lions have given up to their opponents (44.8%).

Northern Colorado has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.8% from the field.

The Lions are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 193rd.

The Bears' 74.5 points per game are just 1.5 more points than the 73 the Lions give up.

When it scores more than 73 points, Northern Colorado is 4-0.

Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Northern Colorado put up 75.1 points per game last season, 4.7 more than it averaged away (70.4).

At home, the Bears conceded 72.6 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 81.3.

At home, Northern Colorado made 8.3 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (8.5). Northern Colorado's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.5%) than away (36.3%) as well.

