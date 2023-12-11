How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. Texas A&M-Commerce on TV or Live Stream - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:18 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) take on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-6) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Colorado vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Colorado Stats Insights
- The Bears' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Lions have given up to their opponents (44.8%).
- Northern Colorado has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.8% from the field.
- The Lions are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 193rd.
- The Bears' 74.5 points per game are just 1.5 more points than the 73 the Lions give up.
- When it scores more than 73 points, Northern Colorado is 4-0.
Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Northern Colorado put up 75.1 points per game last season, 4.7 more than it averaged away (70.4).
- At home, the Bears conceded 72.6 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 81.3.
- At home, Northern Colorado made 8.3 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (8.5). Northern Colorado's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.5%) than away (36.3%) as well.
Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Radford
|L 79-68
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/29/2023
|@ San Diego
|L 74-72
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|CSU Northridge
|W 75-71
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|12/11/2023
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|12/15/2023
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
