The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-6) go up against the Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northern Colorado matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northern Colorado vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Colorado vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M-Commerce Moneyline Northern Colorado Moneyline BetMGM - 143.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Northern Colorado vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Trends

Northern Colorado has won two games against the spread this season.

Texas A&M-Commerce has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Lions games have gone over the point total just twice this season.

