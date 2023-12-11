The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-6) and the Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) hit the court at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set. The matchup has an over/under set at 143.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Colorado vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Commerce, Texas

Commerce, Texas Venue: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Northern Colorado and its opponents have combined to score more than 143.5 points in all six games this season.

Northern Colorado has a 146.8-point average over/under in its contests this season, 3.3 more points than this game's point total.

Northern Colorado has covered the spread twice in six opportunities this year.

Northern Colorado has been underdogs in four games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Bears have not won as an underdog of -110 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Northern Colorado has a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Northern Colorado vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M-Commerce 2 25% 69.2 143.7 73.0 145.3 142.9 Northern Colorado 6 100% 74.5 143.7 72.3 145.3 148.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Northern Colorado Insights & Trends

The Bears score an average of 74.5 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 73.0 the Lions give up to opponents.

Northern Colorado is 0-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when it scores more than 73.0 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Colorado vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M-Commerce 3-5-0 2-6-0 Northern Colorado 2-4-0 3-3-0

Northern Colorado vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas A&M-Commerce Northern Colorado 5-5 Home Record 6-7 7-12 Away Record 3-12 3-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 10-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.4 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.