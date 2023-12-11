The Denver Nuggets (14-9) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (9-12) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 as 2.5-point favorites. The Hawks have also lost three games in a row.

Nuggets vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT2

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Nuggets vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: - Hawks 118 - Nuggets 117

Nuggets vs Hawks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 2.5)

Hawks (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-0.2)

Hawks (-0.2) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Under (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.5

The Hawks (5-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 34.8% of the time, 11.0% less often than the Nuggets (8-15-0) this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Atlanta is 2-4 against the spread compared to the 6-12 ATS record Denver racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.

Denver and its opponents have gone over the over/under 43.5% of the time this season (10 out of 23). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (13 out of 21).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hawks are 3-6, while the Nuggets are 12-7 as moneyline favorites.

Nuggets Performance Insights

Offensively, the Nuggets are scoring 113.6 points per game (14th-ranked in league). They are allowing 110.6 points per contest on defense (seventh-ranked).

Denver ranks 15th in the NBA with 44.1 boards per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 43 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are averaging 29.7 per game (second-best in NBA).

Denver ranks top-five this season in turnovers, ranking second-best in the league with 11.8 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 24th with 12 forced turnovers per contest.

The Nuggets rank 23rd in the NBA with 11.5 treys per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank 15th with a 36.4% shooting percentage from downtown.

