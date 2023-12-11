When the Atlanta Hawks (9-12) and Denver Nuggets (14-9) match up at State Farm Arena on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, Dejounte Murray and Nikola Jokic will be two players to watch.

Nuggets vs. Hawks

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE, ALT2

Nuggets' Last Game

On Friday, in their most recent game, the Nuggets lost to the Rockets 114-106. With 23 points, Jokic was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 23 16 5 0 2 1 Jamal Murray 21 5 3 0 0 4 Michael Porter Jr. 20 8 0 0 2 3

Nuggets vs Hawks Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic's averages for the season are 28.4 points, 13 rebounds and 9.6 assists, making 53.5% of his shots from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 17.6 points, 8.1 boards and 1.6 assists, making 49.4% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per game.

Aaron Gordon gets the Nuggets 12.5 points, 7.1 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Reggie Jackson's averages for the season are 13.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists, making 49.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's numbers for the season are 11 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 45.8% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 25.0 10.7 9.4 1.2 0.8 1.0 Michael Porter Jr. 18.6 8.2 1.9 0.5 1.0 3.2 Reggie Jackson 16.6 3.2 6.0 0.6 0.3 2.0 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 12.9 2.1 3.0 1.5 0.2 1.5 Christian Braun 8.0 3.8 1.7 0.5 0.3 0.6

