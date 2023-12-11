Reggie Jackson and the Denver Nuggets match up versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Jackson, in his most recent appearance, had six points and six assists in a 114-106 loss to the Rockets.

In this piece we'll break down Jackson's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Reggie Jackson Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 13.3 16.6 Rebounds -- 2.4 3.2 Assists 3.5 4.5 6.0 PRA -- 20.2 25.8 PR -- 15.7 19.8



Reggie Jackson Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Jackson has made 5.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 12.0% of his team's total makes.

Jackson's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.5 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 100.4 per game, third-highest among NBA teams.

The Hawks are the 27th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 122.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Hawks are 19th in the NBA, conceding 44.3 rebounds per contest.

The Hawks are the 29th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 28.3 assists per game.

Reggie Jackson vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 22 16 0 3 4 0 1 1/8/2023 8 0 0 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.