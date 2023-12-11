Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Weld County, Colorado. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Greeley Central High School at Poudre High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 11

6:30 PM MT on December 11 Location: Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Lupton High School at Skyview High School