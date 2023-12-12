Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Adams County, Colorado. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dawson School at Eagle Ridge Academy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Brighton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Smith High School at Sheridan High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherokee Trail High School at Broomfield High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Broomfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hinkley High School at Castle View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valor Christian High School at Regis Jesuit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prairie View High School at Aurora Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Strasburg High School at University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Greeley, CO
- Conference: Patriot
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rangeview High School at Grandview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon High School at Smoky Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northfield High School at Standley Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Westminster, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John F. Kennedy High School at Gateway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ponderosa High School at Adams City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Commerce City, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brighton High School at Chatfield Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Littleton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thornton High School at Alameda International Jr./Sr. High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
