Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arapahoe County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Arapahoe County, Colorado today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hanover High School at Deer Trail High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Deer Trail, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rock Canyon High School at Cherry Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Estes Park High School at Front Range Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Littleton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elbert High School at Byers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Byers, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dakota Ridge High School at Columbine High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Littleton, CO
- Conference: Jefferson County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brighton High School at Chatfield Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Littleton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
