We have high school basketball competition in Boulder County, Colorado today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Boulder County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dawson School at Eagle Ridge Academy

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 12

4:00 PM MT on December 12 Location: Brighton, CO

Brighton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Erie High School at Bear Creek High School