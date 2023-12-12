Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Denver County, Colorado today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Denver West High School at Arvada High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 12

5:30 PM MT on December 12 Location: Arvada, CO

Arvada, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

William Smith High School at Sheridan High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 12

6:00 PM MT on December 12 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Arrupe Jesuit High School at Clear Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12

7:00 PM MT on December 12 Location: Evergreen, CO

Evergreen, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Northfield High School at Standley Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12

7:00 PM MT on December 12 Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

John F. Kennedy High School at Gateway High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12

7:00 PM MT on December 12 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at D'Evelyn High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12

7:30 PM MT on December 12 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Mullen High School at Lakewood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12

7:30 PM MT on December 12 Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

North High School - Denver at Evergreen High School