Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in El Paso County, Colorado today, we've got the information.
El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hanover High School at Deer Trail High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Deer Trail, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ellicott High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Ellicott, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglas County High School at Air Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: USAF Academy, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vista Ridge High School at Sand Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewis-Palmer High School at Pueblo South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salida High School at The Vanguard School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Conference: Tri-Peaks
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Banning Lewis Ranch Academy at Colorado Springs School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manitou Springs High School at La Junta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: La Junta, CO
- Conference: Tri-Peaks
- How to Stream: Watch Here
