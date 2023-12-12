Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will take the court for the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Chicago Bulls.

In his most recent appearance, a 129-122 win over the Hawks, Caldwell-Pope tallied eight points.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Caldwell-Pope, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 11.7 Rebounds -- 2.0 2.1 Assists -- 2.6 2.9 PRA -- 15.4 16.7 PR -- 12.8 13.8 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.3



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Caldwell-Pope has made 3.7 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 8.4% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 13.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Caldwell-Pope's Nuggets average 100.5 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Bulls are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 99.7 possessions per contest.

The Bulls allow 113.3 points per contest, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Bulls are 26th in the NBA, giving up 45.8 rebounds per game.

Conceding 27.9 assists per game, the Bulls are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bulls have given up 14.6 makes per contest, 29th in the league.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 30 10 0 2 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.