The Chicago Bulls (9-15), on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Denver Nuggets (15-9).

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Bulls matchup.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and ALT

NBCS-CHI and ALT Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Nuggets vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game (scoring 114.3 points per game to rank 13th in the league while giving up 111.1 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA) and have a +76 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls are being outscored by four points per game, with a -98 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.3 points per game (27th in NBA), and allow 113.3 per contest (15th in league).

The two teams combine to score 223.6 points per game, 7.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 224.4 combined points per game, 7.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Denver has compiled a 9-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Chicago has compiled a 10-14-0 record against the spread this year.

Nuggets and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +400 +225 - Bulls +25000 +12500 -

