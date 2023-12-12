Nuggets vs. Bulls December 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:16 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (12-6), on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at United Center, play the Chicago Bulls (5-14). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and ALT.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, ALT
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Nuggets Games
- December 2 at the Kings
- December 11 at the Hawks
- November 29 at home vs the Rockets
- December 1 at the Suns
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic provides 28.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game for the Nuggets.
- On a per-game basis, Michael Porter Jr. gives the Nuggets 16.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Aaron Gordon gets the Nuggets 13.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while putting up 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Reggie Jackson is averaging 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He is making 50.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.6% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.
- The Nuggets are receiving 11.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this season.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic puts up 15.4 points, 3.1 assists and 10.1 rebounds per contest.
- DeMar DeRozan averages 21.3 points, 3.2 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks.
- Zach LaVine averages 21.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Coby White puts up 13.7 points, 2.8 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 42.2% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made treys per game.
- Alex Caruso posts 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nuggets vs. Bulls Stat Comparison
|Bulls
|Nuggets
|106.2
|Points Avg.
|113.1
|112.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|108.9
|44.4%
|Field Goal %
|49.0%
|34.9%
|Three Point %
|36.2%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.