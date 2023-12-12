The Chicago Bulls (9-15) will host the Denver Nuggets (15-9) after winning three home games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Networks

Nuggets vs Bulls Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 49.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Bulls allow to opponents.

In games Denver shoots better than 47.4% from the field, it is 12-3 overall.

The Nuggets are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 22nd.

The 114.3 points per game the Nuggets put up are only 1.0 more point than the Bulls allow (113.3).

When Denver totals more than 113.3 points, it is 9-2.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Nuggets are averaging 10.2 more points per game (120.2) than they are in road games (110).

Denver is allowing the same number of points when playing at home and when playing on the road (111.1) this season.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Nuggets have fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 12.7 treys per game with a 39.2% three-point percentage, compared to 10.6 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Nuggets Injuries