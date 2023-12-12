How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (9-15) will host the Denver Nuggets (15-9) after winning three home games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Nuggets vs Bulls Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Bulls Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Bulls Prediction
|Nuggets vs Bulls Players to Watch
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 49.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Bulls allow to opponents.
- In games Denver shoots better than 47.4% from the field, it is 12-3 overall.
- The Nuggets are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 22nd.
- The 114.3 points per game the Nuggets put up are only 1.0 more point than the Bulls allow (113.3).
- When Denver totals more than 113.3 points, it is 9-2.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Nuggets are averaging 10.2 more points per game (120.2) than they are in road games (110).
- Denver is allowing the same number of points when playing at home and when playing on the road (111.1) this season.
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Nuggets have fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 12.7 treys per game with a 39.2% three-point percentage, compared to 10.6 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Aaron Gordon
|Questionable
|Heel
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.