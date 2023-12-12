Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Otero County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Otero County, Colorado is happening today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Otero County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manitou Springs High School at La Junta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: La Junta, CO
- Conference: Tri-Peaks
- How to Stream: Watch Here
