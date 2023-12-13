Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arapahoe County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Arapahoe County, Colorado. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Denver Christian School at St. Mary's Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 13
- Location: Englewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.