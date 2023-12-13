Will Cale Makar light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche play the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Makar stats and insights

Makar has scored in eight of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Sabres this season in one game (zero shots).

Makar has picked up four goals and 10 assists on the power play.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 11.6% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 95 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Makar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Flames 2 1 1 23:20 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:51 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:10 Home L 4-2 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 25:03 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 28:15 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 26:26 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:33 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 28:48 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 24:36 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 3 0 3 25:02 Away L 4-3

Avalanche vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

