The No. 18 BYU Cougars (8-1) will host the Denver Pioneers (6-4) after victories in six straight home games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Denver vs. BYU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Denver Stats Insights

The Pioneers have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Denver is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 40.0% from the field.

The Pioneers are the 70th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 32nd.

The Pioneers average 22.6 more points per game (83.2) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (60.6).

When it scores more than 60.6 points, Denver is 6-4.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Denver Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Denver scored more points at home (75.4 per game) than on the road (69.5) last season.

At home, the Pioneers allowed 71.3 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.1).

At home, Denver knocked down 4.6 treys per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (4.4). Denver's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (30.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Denver Upcoming Schedule