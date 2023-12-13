The BYU Cougars (8-1) will be looking to build on a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Denver Pioneers (6-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Marriott Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Denver vs. BYU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Denver vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Denver vs. BYU Betting Trends

Denver has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

BYU has compiled a 7-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

This season, games featuring the Cougars have gone over the point total just twice.

