The Denver Pioneers (5-3) will meet the BYU Cougars (6-0) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Marriott Center. The game is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Denver vs. BYU Game Information

Denver Players to Watch

Spencer Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Noah Waterman: 12.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaxson Robinson: 15.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Trevin Knell: 12.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Fousseyni Traore: 10.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

BYU Players to Watch

Denver vs. BYU Stat Comparison

BYU Rank BYU AVG Denver AVG Denver Rank 6th 92.3 Points Scored 82.8 48th 13th 60.2 Points Allowed 76.1 288th 3rd 43.7 Rebounds 35.5 99th 32nd 12.0 Off. Rebounds 10.8 74th 1st 13.0 3pt Made 8.6 87th 3rd 21.7 Assists 13.1 193rd 133rd 11.2 Turnovers 8.6 16th

