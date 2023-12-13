Denver vs. BYU December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Denver Pioneers (5-3) will meet the BYU Cougars (6-0) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Marriott Center. The game is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Denver vs. BYU Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Denver Players to Watch
- Spencer Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Noah Waterman: 12.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaxson Robinson: 15.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trevin Knell: 12.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fousseyni Traore: 10.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
BYU Players to Watch
- Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Waterman: 12.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Robinson: 15.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Knell: 12.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Traore: 10.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
Denver vs. BYU Stat Comparison
|BYU Rank
|BYU AVG
|Denver AVG
|Denver Rank
|6th
|92.3
|Points Scored
|82.8
|48th
|13th
|60.2
|Points Allowed
|76.1
|288th
|3rd
|43.7
|Rebounds
|35.5
|99th
|32nd
|12.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|74th
|1st
|13.0
|3pt Made
|8.6
|87th
|3rd
|21.7
|Assists
|13.1
|193rd
|133rd
|11.2
|Turnovers
|8.6
|16th
