The No. 18 BYU Cougars (8-1) are heavy favorites (-24.5) as they attempt to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the Denver Pioneers (6-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Marriott Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 157.5.

Denver vs. BYU Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: Marriott Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under BYU -24.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pioneers Betting Records & Stats

Denver's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 157.5 points in three of seven outings.

Denver has a 159.7-point average over/under in its outings this season, 2.2 more points than this game's total.

Denver is 3-4-0 ATS this year.

BYU (7-1-0 ATS) has covered the spread 87.5% of the time, 44.6% more often than Denver (3-4-0) this season.

Denver vs. BYU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total BYU 2 25% 89.3 172.5 60.6 137.1 152.5 Denver 3 42.9% 83.2 172.5 76.5 137.1 149.8

Additional Denver Insights & Trends

The Pioneers score 22.6 more points per game (83.2) than the Cougars give up to opponents (60.6).

Denver has put together a 3-4 ATS record and a 6-4 overall record in games it scores more than 60.6 points.

Denver vs. BYU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) BYU 7-1-0 3-0 2-6-0 Denver 3-4-0 0-0 4-3-0

Denver vs. BYU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

BYU Denver 12-4 Home Record 9-5 2-7 Away Record 4-11 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

